Deer Creek Speedway Hosts 44th Annual Gopher 50

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Deer Creek Speedway is less than a week away from hosting the 44th Annual Gopher 50. This track has hosted the Gopher 50 since 2005. This year’s race runs from July sixth through the ninth.

“You know back in the day when we started, we only had a one-day show,” stated Gopher 50 board member, Todd Jerzak. “It was during the week on a Wednesday night.”

Last year was the first time the event had lasted three days. The success created another three-day race in 2023.

“It’s an atmosphere for both the drivers, their crew, and the races fans,” said Jerzak. “It creates more excitement, more people, and just more good times that you’re making.”

There will also be a new event next week: a scavenger hunt.

“We’re going to have a nice way of fans to come out,” mentioned Jerzak. “They’re going to get a little bit of a ‘recipe card.’ They’re going to have to go out and do their homework.”

It does not cost any money to enter the scavenger hunt competition. Once completed, all you need is the luck of the draw.

“We’re going to be giving away a wrapped, full-face helmet to the winner of that, and they’re going to be able to go down victory lane on Saturday night and have the winner autograph the visor,” added Jerzak.

The charitable race’s proceeds go to the Blooming Prairie and International Lions Clubs.

“We’ve raised a lot of money throughout the forty-four years,” said Jerzak. “We’re very happy to know that we give money back to the community to help with kids’ playground equipment, maybe a new van for Prairie Manor we did over in Blooming Prairie. We give money to the U of M for macular degeneration -- for eyes, things like that. So, it goes for a good cause...”

