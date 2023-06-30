Woman found in submerged vehicle identified

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the body found in the vehicle submerged in a Rochester retention pond Wednesday is that of missing woman Jodi Boeckermann.

Boeckermann’s I.D. was confirmed to have been found within the car on Thursday, although there was no identification of the body until Friday.

The vehicle, a Pontiac Grand Am, was found submerged in a retention pond located near the 4000 block of 19th Street NW. Police say the car appears to have been in the pond for some time.

Boeckermann has been missing since October 2021.

No word yet on the cause of death

