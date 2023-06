SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) –Saturday, July 1st, Deer Creek Speedway is displaying one of the largest fireworks events in the area.

If you’re a fan of weekly racing action featuring USRA Modifieds, Stock Cars, B-Mods & Hobby Stocks, and WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, then head over to Deer Creek Speedway’s website here to get tickets.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.