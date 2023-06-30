Pleasant weekend ahead; Heat and storm chances return next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A seasonably warm and pleasant weekend is in store for the region ahead of the Fourth of July Holiday on Tuesday. Tonight, conditions will be quiet and seasonal with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with light west winds at 5-10 mph.

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

A relatively quiet weekend is ahead with warm conditions as temperatures reach the mid-80s on both days. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected Saturday with light north winds at 5-10 mph. Widespread sunshine returns on Sunday with light north winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Temperatures really heat up for the early week as afternoon highs take a run into the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will cool back to more seasonal, even seasonably cool, levels for the late week as highs settle into the mid-70s to low 80s.

A few rain chances are possible during the midweek with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.