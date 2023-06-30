MN DNR to crack down on impaired boating over holiday weekend

Boat on Lake
Boat on Lake(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (GRAY) – As thousands of Minnesotans prepare to hit the water over the holiday weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and state Law Enforcement Agencies are looking to put a stop to drunk boating incidents.

“During Operation Dry Water, which is July 1 through July 3, we are stepping up our efforts to keep our lakes, rivers, and our roads as safe as they can be,” said Lt. Adam Block, State Boating Law Administrator for the DNR, “At any given year in Minnesota. Nearly half of all fatal boating incidents involve alcohol.”

The state has averaged roughly 15 boating fatalities each year over the last ten years, according to the latest statistics from the DNR.

Thursday, the agency partnered with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department on Lake Minnetonka to highlight their efforts and explain the importance of sobriety when operating a vehicle.

“My name is Trish Wehling and I lost my daughter Jordan to an impaired driver,” said a mother who attended the event to highlight the real-world implications of impaired driving, “Maybe you’ll take the life of family members or close friends. Why risk it? There’s plenty of time for drinking and fun, but not when you’re driving a two-ton weapon.”

The DNR promises that anyone caught on the lake boating under the influence will face zero tolerance from law enforcement.

“Drunk boating is drunk driving. Anyone convicted of drinking and driving, whether they’re driving a boat, a motor vehicle, or a recreational vehicle, will lose the privilege to operate all of them,” said Block.

The “Operation Dry Water” initiative will not go through July 4th, since the DNR is expecting to see more traffic on the lake over the weekend and since the nationwide event is only 3 days.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jodi Boeckermann
Missing Rochester woman’s ID found in submerged car
A marijuana plant leaf.
Dozens of Minnesota bills to go into effect July 1
A crash in Bancroft Township has claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman.
1 killed after tire blowout causes crash in Freeborn County
FIREWORKS
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks in the area
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Latest News

Minnesota
How affirmative action ruling will impact the college admissions process
How affirmative action ruling will impact the college admissions process
Outdoor events highlight Minnesota culture throughout the summer
FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says