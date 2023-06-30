Limited rain chances continue

Dry conditions this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Looks like most of SE MN and NE IA will continue to miss out on rain chances through the next 3-5 days.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KTTC)

Stray storm chances will be possible in northern Iowa on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the rainfall will stay near I-80 in central Iowa on Friday. Dry conditions will settle in for the upcoming weekend with high temperatures in the middle 80s. We’ll finally see another rain chance move into the forecast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening. Right now, Wednesday looks to be our “best chance” of rainfall across the region.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will be pretty low over the next 5 days. The current weather pattern will keep the heavy rainfall well to our south near I-80 in Iowa. Hopefully, our luck changes by the middle of next week.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle 70s with partly cloudy skies. Highs will jump into the upper 80s early next week by Monday and for the 4th of July. Conditions should stay dry through most of the daytime hours on the 4th, but we are tracking the potential for some late-evening storms on Tuesday.

Highs will cool in the upper 70s by late next week.

Nick

