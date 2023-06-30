Jehovah’s Witness convention returns and leads to major economic impact

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the next month, more than 16,000 people are coming to Rochester for a regional convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at the Mayo Civic Center. The event is returning for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“It’s difficult to find something that houses 16,000, so this works really well to split it up over a few weekends,” Jehovah’s Witness spokesperson Micah Argenio said.

It’s taking place over five weekends, skipping over next weekend.

“Each of those [speeches] will be given each weekend. They will be given by different people each weekend. Then, the families that are attending will be different each weekend,” Argenio said.

Big conventions and other gatherings can draw a lot of local business to shops and restaurants in Rochester.

“It’s a real big investment for this community. It’s really important especially now as people are getting their feet back up from under them because of the pandemic,” Mayo Civic Center president Joe Ward said.

The estimated economic impact is somewhere between $6-7 million, many of that going to local businesses.

“We love the city of Rochester. We love the hotels, all of the restaurants. We love working with the Civic Center staff here. They’re amazing to work with,” Argenio said.

Nearly 4,000 hotel rooms were blocked off between 11 hotels to host convention goers.

“Tourism is huge. It drives just not my business as a hotel here but there’s so many other businesses impacted from the restaurants to the grocery stores, Target and Walmart. We’re talking every avenue gets impacted one way or another,” Centerstone Plaza Hotel director of sales Kristine Ihrke said.

People from all over the state along with Wisconsin and Iowa are coming to the convention, many reuniting after years of not being together.

“It’s the excitement of seeing all the Jehovah’s Witnesses in the area gathering together and the smiling and hugs. We’ve missed that,” convention goer Dave Mitchell said.

