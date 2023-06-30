Isolated showers today; A warm holiday weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re edging our way toward the holiday weekend today on a bright and warm note. Expect thin clouds in the area for much of the day with isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm, mainly south of Interstate 90. The best rain chances will be in North Iowa throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a light westerly breeze.

A few spotty showers or sprinkles will be possible in the evening hours. Otherwise, our sky will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low 60s and a light west breeze.

There will be a chance for a few sparse, light rain showers for the southern part of the area again on Saturday as a storm system moves through Iowa. Breaks of sunshine will be possible through a layer of clouds and high temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s with light north winds.

The rainfall deficit for the month of June in Rochester is almost four inches. (KTTC)

Sunday will feature a little more sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-80s and light north winds.

The upcoming week will be very warm and a bit humid to start. Expect abundant sunshine on Monday and Independence Day with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. There will be a small chance for a few isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening ahead of an approaching cold front. The best chance of widespread rain next week will be on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms with high temperatures in the low 80s.

The latter part of next week will be fairly mild with sunshine in the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 from next Thursday through the following weekend.

