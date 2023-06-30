How affirmative action ruling will impact the college admissions process

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTTC) – When it comes to how the Supreme Court made its latest ruling on affirmative action, University of Minnesota law professor Jill Hasday says look no further than past acts of racial discrimination.

“The key legal move is to say the same rigorous scrutiny should apply to affirmative action that takes race into account that would apply to Jim Crow segregation,” Hasday said.

As for how this would impact admissions in Minnesota and Iowa, Hasday says the ruling would have little impact on community colleges, though she says it would impact universities, both private and public, that receive federal funding.

She says, however, that colleges could find other ways in which they can identify the race and ethnicity of applicants, one method being through essay questions that ask potential students about personal struggles. Applicants could tie their answers back to their background.

“I agree there may be enforceability problems,” Hasday said. “These essays could be a workaround.”

Hasday says every school plans to comply, but based on examples from other states where affirmative action has already been rolled back, she says she’s concerned diversity would decrease on college campuses.

“If policies did not make a difference, why would you have them?” Hasday said. “I think most observers are expecting a decrease in racial diversity in selective universities.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jodi Boeckermann
Missing Rochester woman’s ID found in submerged car
A crash in Bancroft Township has claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman.
1 killed after tire blowout causes crash in Freeborn County
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
A marijuana plant leaf.
Dozens of Minnesota bills to go into effect July 1
RFD responds to fire inside Galleria, will remain closed for the day
Galleria to remain closed until damage assessment completed after fire

Latest News

How affirmative action ruling will impact the college admissions process
Outdoor events highlight Minnesota culture throughout the summer
FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says
Update in custody case of madeline kingsbury
Custody battle for the children of Madeline Kingsbury comes to an end