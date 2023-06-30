City of Rochester reviewing engineering analysis of Rochester Towers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester has five business days to respond to an analysis and request for partial occupancy of the Rochester Towers Condominium.

The city said in a press release they received the engineer’s analysis report late in the day on June 29. They also got a request for partial occupancy. The tower had it’s occupancy certificate revoked June 5, after residents were told they had three hours to gather belongings and evacuate.

The city says approval to return to full occupancy will be dependent on the full scope and magnitude of the issues identified along with corresponding construction schedule.

