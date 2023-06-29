WATCH: Reaction to SCOTUS ruling, staying safe on the water this weekend

By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Facebook page and Livestream.

Thursday’s episode includes:

  • President Biden reacts to Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admissions
  • Students for Fair Admissions reacts to ruling
  • Minnesota authorities preview “Operation Dry Water,” a national campaign looking to increase boater safety and curb boat usage under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Click the Livestream link above to watch live at 1 p.m.

