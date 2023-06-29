Warm sunshine today; sparse rain chances ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The air quality is dramatically improving across most of the area this afternoon as fresh air blows in from on the heels of a cold front that moved through the region Wednesday night. Expect bright late June sunshine today with temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon, making this perhaps the warmest day of the week.

Expect sunny skies with high temps in the 80s today. A few sparse showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening. (KTTC)

The air quality today is improving by the minute. Expect most of the area to be in the moderate range in the Air Quality Index by tonight. (KTTC)

A disturbance in the atmosphere will trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly on the Minnesota side of the border. The best chances for showers will be from 7 PM to 10 PM. The overall chances are fairly sparse, but it may be the last decent chance of rain until the middle of next week for the Rochester area. The current rainfall deficit for the month stands at 4.09 inches and Rochester along with the vast majority of the local area is now in the Moderate Drought category in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

After a quiet night featuring temperatures in the low 60s, the southern part of the area will stand a chance to get some much-needed rainfall. A storm system to our south will bring chances of showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms to the area south of Interstate 90 from mid-morning to late afternoon. Under a partly sunny sky, temperatures will warm to the mid-80s in the afternoon with a light northwest breeze.

The weekend looks bright and tranquil. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

After a sunny and very warm Monday, we’ll have abundant sunshine in the area on Independence Day next Tuesday. There will be a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorms during the evening. Otherwise, it will be a warm day with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

A cold front next Wednesday will be the focus of potentially more widespread showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees. The days that follow will be sunny and seasonably warm with high temperatures in the low 80s.

