A visit to Reubens and Things Food Truck

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We visited Reubens and Things Food Truck Thursday on Midwest Access. It will be outside Spectrum on Bandel Road until 8 p.m.

Owner, Jody Wiza, joined us to tell us more about the new food truck.

The truck will be at Dover Days on July 3rd.

More details can be found here.

Wiza also owns Beaver Bottoms Saloon located in Fountain. Learn more here.

