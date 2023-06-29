Students at Knowledge Beginnings host 10th Annual Charity Lemonade Stand

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With summertime in full action, students from Knowledge Beginnings set up a charity lemonade stand this morning.

The lemonade stand is the school’s annual summer activity, and today is their 10th anniversary of running the business. Students get to make their own lemonade and popcorn, and learn how to manage the business.

Every year, they get to choose who they can donate to from their earnings with the stand. In previous years, the students have donated to The Landing and Paws & Claws. This summer, the children are raising money for the Ronald McDonald House.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.