Sen. Carla Nelson releases statement following open heart surgery

Sen. Carla Nelson
Sen. Carla Nelson(GOP Senate)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) was released from Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital Thursday following a planned open heart surgery to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

HCM is a condition in which the walls of the heart become thicker, making it difficult for the heart to effectively pump blood throughout the body.

According to the release, the surgery took place on June 22, and there were no complications.

After a planned 6 to 8 weeks of recovery and physical therapy, Senator Nelson is expected to make a full recovery.

“First and foremost, I am beyond grateful for my incredible Mayo care team. We are truly blessed to have such amazing medical professionals, experts, and innovators right here in Southeast Minnesota, and I knew I was in the best possible hands from the moment I was diagnosed.

During my recovery period, I will sadly not be able to attend the in-district events that I enjoy so much but I will continue to monitor things from my home, and I look forward to returning to my usual full calendar around mid-August.

I also want to encourage everyone to pay attention should their doctor hear a heart murmur. If you are not a medical professional, it is unlikely you have heard of HCM before. I sure hadn’t. It is quite common – about 1 in 500 people have HCM, but a large percentage of those are undiagnosed. Figuring out if you are at risk as early as possible is critical to avoid potential complications.

I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and well wishes as I recover. I am excited to see all of you again very soon. In the meantime, my office is open and running full steam ahead. You can reach me at Sen.Carla.Nelson@Senate.mn.”

Senator Nelson

