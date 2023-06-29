RPT Downtown Transit Center to relocate July 5 through September 15

Rochester Public Transit
Rochester Public Transit(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Beginning on Wednesday, July 5, bus stops normally located along 2 Street SW between S Broadway Ave and 4 Ave SW, known as the Downtown Transit Center, will be relocated to Central Park, approximately 4 blocks to the north.

This change is expected to be in effect until September 15.

According to Rochester Public Transit (RPT), a total of 33 routes will be loading and unloading passengers along five block faces, which include each of the four sides of Central Park ( 2 Street NW, 1 Avenue NW, 3 Street NW, and 2 Avenue NW) as well as the south side of 2 Street NW across from Central Park.

All routes will follow the current schedules, although some delays are possible.

Specific bus stop locations are as follows:

  • Routes 101, 103, 202, 204, 411, 21, 22, and 23 will load on the west block face of Central Park along 2 Avenue NW.
  • Routes 102, 116, 205, 206, 217, 306 will stop on the north block face of Central Park along 3 Street NW.
  • Routes 408, 412, 413, 418, 419, 24, 25, 26 will stop on the east block face of Central Park along 1 Avenue NW
  • Routes 307, 309, 314, 409, and 150X, 560X (westbound), 250X (AM), and 506 will stop on the south face of Central Park along 2 Street NW.
  • Routes 203, 560X (eastbound), and 250 (PM) will stop on the south side of 2 Street NW across the street from Central Park.

The relocation is due to lane closures on 2 Street SW.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jodi Boeckermann
Missing Rochester woman’s ID found in submerged car
A crash in Bancroft Township has claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman.
1 killed after tire blowout causes crash in Freeborn County
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
RFD responds to fire inside Galleria, will remain closed for the day
Galleria to remain closed until damage assessment completed after fire
A marijuana plant leaf.
Dozens of Minnesota bills to go into effect July 1

Latest News

KTTC Gallery
KTTC Gallery
‘Her story touched a lot of people’: Family, friends, and more attend Madeline Kingsbury’s Memorial
Yooperlites
‘Yooperlites,’ Upper Peninsula’s unique glowing stone, continues to draw rock hunters
This is a 1977 photo of country western musician Johnny Cash.
Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience coming to Rochester