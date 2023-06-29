RPT Downtown Transit Center to relocate July 5 through September 15

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Beginning on Wednesday, July 5, bus stops normally located along 2 Street SW between S Broadway Ave and 4 Ave SW, known as the Downtown Transit Center, will be relocated to Central Park, approximately 4 blocks to the north.

This change is expected to be in effect until September 15.

According to Rochester Public Transit (RPT), a total of 33 routes will be loading and unloading passengers along five block faces, which include each of the four sides of Central Park ( 2 Street NW, 1 Avenue NW, 3 Street NW, and 2 Avenue NW) as well as the south side of 2 Street NW across from Central Park.

All routes will follow the current schedules, although some delays are possible.

Specific bus stop locations are as follows:

Routes 101, 103, 202, 204, 411, 21, 22, and 23 will load on the west block face of Central Park along 2 Avenue NW.

Routes 102, 116, 205, 206, 217, 306 will stop on the north block face of Central Park along 3 Street NW.

Routes 408, 412, 413, 418, 419, 24, 25, 26 will stop on the east block face of Central Park along 1 Avenue NW

Routes 307, 309, 314, 409, and 150X, 560X (westbound), 250X (AM), and 506 will stop on the south face of Central Park along 2 Street NW.

Routes 203, 560X (eastbound), and 250 (PM) will stop on the south side of 2 Street NW across the street from Central Park.

The relocation is due to lane closures on 2 Street SW.

