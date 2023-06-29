Outdoor events highlight Minnesota culture throughout the summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Families Abroad, an organization dedicated to providing folks with cultural experiences, is hosting a series of themed outdoor events at Chester Woods Park that will teach people how to participate in summer activities.

Their theme on Thursday afternoon was camping. Attendees learned how to make a campfire and set up a tent outdoors.

Families Abroad will have an additional event on July 20 highlighting fishing and boating. Another event will be held on August 10 featuring a field day with games.

The events are free of charge and will all be held at Chester Woods Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fo those interested in discovering other events visit their website.

“We talked to one gentleman and he said he’s been here for 19 years and never been fishing, but really really wants to go fishing. So he’s coming out for sure in July. And it just feels really good to know that something we are trying to do to make our new neighbors feel welcomed in our community is working.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.