Low water uncovers woman’s body in submerged car

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department has confirmed the body of a deceased female has been found inside a car submerged in a retention pond.

The vehicle was found in the pond located near the 4000 block of 19th Street NW. Our crew at the scene did not see any police at this location, though we confirmed this is on the property of Ready-Mix Concrete in Rochester.

Woman's body found in car submerged in pond near Ready-Mix Concrete in Rochester (Google Maps)

Police say the car looked like it had been there awhile and became visible because of the dry conditions and low water level.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to positively identify the female and determine the cause of death.

