LIST: Fourth of July fireworks in the area

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Independence Day is right around the corner, and along with celebrating freedom, comes fireworks.

Here is a list of Fourth of July firework shows in southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.

July 1

Spring Valley - Deer Creek Speedway - 9 p.m.

July 3

Dover - 10 p.m.

July 4

Rochester - Soldiers Field Park - 10 p.m.

Stewartville - Bear cave Park - dusk

St. Charles - St. Charles High School ballfield - dusk

Austin - Bandshell park - 10 p.m.

Cannon Falls - Fairgrounds - dusk

Harmony - Selvig Park and at the Trailhead Park - dusk

Owatonna - Steele County Fairgrounds - 10 p.m.

Wanamingo - Riverside Park - dusk

Albert Lea - Fountain Lake - dusk

Clear Lake, Iowa - over Clear Lake - 10 p.m.

July 7 & 8

Mazeppa - dusk

