LIST: Fourth of July fireworks in the area

Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Independence Day is right around the corner, and along with celebrating freedom, comes fireworks.
Here is a list of Fourth of July firework shows in southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.
July 1
- Spring Valley - Deer Creek Speedway - 9 p.m.
July 3
- Dover - 10 p.m.
July 4
- Rochester - Soldiers Field Park - 10 p.m.
- Stewartville - Bear cave Park - dusk
- St. Charles - St. Charles High School ballfield - dusk
- Austin - Bandshell park - 10 p.m.
- Cannon Falls - Fairgrounds - dusk
- Harmony - Selvig Park and at the Trailhead Park - dusk
- Owatonna - Steele County Fairgrounds - 10 p.m.
- Wanamingo - Riverside Park - dusk
- Albert Lea - Fountain Lake - dusk
- Clear Lake, Iowa - over Clear Lake - 10 p.m.
July 7 & 8
- Mazeppa - dusk
