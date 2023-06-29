LIST: Fourth of July fireworks in the area

FIREWORKS
FIREWORKS(Pexels)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Independence Day is right around the corner, and along with celebrating freedom, comes fireworks.

Here is a list of Fourth of July firework shows in southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.

July 1

  • Spring Valley - Deer Creek Speedway - 9 p.m.

July 3

  • Dover - 10 p.m.

July 4

  • Rochester - Soldiers Field Park - 10 p.m.
  • Stewartville - Bear cave Park - dusk
  • St. Charles - St. Charles High School ballfield - dusk
  • Austin - Bandshell park - 10 p.m.
  • Cannon Falls - Fairgrounds - dusk
  • Harmony - Selvig Park and at the Trailhead Park - dusk
  • Owatonna - Steele County Fairgrounds - 10 p.m.
  • Wanamingo - Riverside Park - dusk
  • Albert Lea - Fountain Lake - dusk
  • Clear Lake, Iowa - over Clear Lake - 10 p.m.

July 7 & 8

  • Mazeppa - dusk

