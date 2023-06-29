KIDS WITH COURAGE: Bristow Benson

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is honored to introduce viewers monthly to some of the youngest among us, facing the unthinkable with bravery and optimism. In our 33rd “Kids With Courage” segment, Caitlin Alexander introduces us to 4.5-year-old Bristow Benson.

Talking with her, it’s hard to remember she’s a young kid.

When asked if she liked to be outside, she responded, “No, because it’s too hot!”

When our crew put a microphone on her, she said, “I can’t hear anything!”

Bristow is funny and sweet with a giant spark that even the biggest of challenges cannot dull.

Kendra Verhage and Jennifer Benson said it was a year ago when they noticed a change in their daughter.

“She started just being really lethargic. She was tired, and then it turned into she didn’t want to walk,” Verhage said.

Bristow also spiked random high fevers.

After a week, they went to the ER.

“I had told her we’ll go to the ED and then we’ll go get ice cream,” Verhage said. “And nope, now we’re here for two weeks.”

“By that afternoon, we knew that she probably had some kind of blood cancer, probably leukemia,” Benson said.

The diagnosis was B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Treatment began immediately.

“From the ED to treatment was 72 hours, like she was started on treatment within three days,” Benson said.

Bristow is now in the maintenance phase of her treatment, taking pills everyday and having procedures every three months.

She’s certainly had her down days, but she’s kept up her interests.

“She loves garden gnomes. She was a garden gnome for Halloween,” Verhage said.

Bristow told KTTC she likes them, because “They live in the garden!”

Bristow loves gnomes! (Verhage-Benson Family)

Leaders at Brighter Tomorrows, a Rochester nonprofit supporting families touched by pediatric cancer, learned a lot about Bristow’s interests too.

One of the things that struck me when I was talking to her moms about what kind of gift we should get for her [for Christmas], she wanted a black cat costume. And I thought, ’Wow, this is a creative, great kid.’ I love the spirit, the curiosity of her,” said Brighter Tomorrows Co-Founder and President Liz Canan.

The Verhage-Benson family is grateful for Brighter Tomorrows’ support through this journey, inviting them to take part in fun events.

Meanwhile, Bristow is being her spunky, sweet self, already eager to start kindergarten in fall 2024.

“She really just takes life as it comes and deals with what she has to deal with, and then can’t wait to play,” Benson said.

If you know a Kid With Courage Caitlin should meet, email her at kidswithcourage@kttc.com.

