Introduction to Minnesota Summers’ event kicks off at Chester Woods Park

By Kendall Schears
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –You and your family can experience the magic of a Minnesota summer.

In addition to the Family Abroad organization, three area organizations, IMAA (International Multicultural Association of America), ACHLA (Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanics and Latin Americans) and Pamoja Women, are giving locals and visitors the chance to learn and create lasting memories in the woods this season through the free ‘Introduction to Minnesota Summers’ event.

Thursday at Chester Woods Park is all about camping, setting up a tent, starting camp fires and other campsite activities.

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is great for all ages.

If you cannot make it, there will be another event on August 10th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

