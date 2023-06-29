Improving Air Quality Today; Sparse Rain Chances Ahead
High temps will be in the 80s for the next several days
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The air quality across our region will slowly improve today as fresh air from the Plains works its way in behind the weak cold front that swept through the area Wednesday night. The thick haze in our area will slowly lift during the day while our air quality moves up from the red, or unhealthy range, to the yellow range, which is moderate in the air quality index. Bright late June sunshine will help temperatures warm to the upper 80s this afternoon, making this the warmest day of the week. A disturbance in the atmosphere will trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly on the Minnesota side of the border. The best chances for showers will be from 7:00 to 10:00. The overall chances are fairly sparse, but it may be the last decent chance of rain until the middle of next week for the Rochester area.
After a quiet night featuring temperatures in the low 60s, the southern part of the area will stand a chance to get some much-needed rainfall. A storm system to our south will bring chances of showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms to the area south of Interstate 90 from mid-morning to late afternoon. Under a partly sunny sky, temperatures will warm to the mid-80s in the afternoon with a light northwest breeze.
The weekend looks bright and tranquil. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday.
After a sunny and very warm Monday, we’ll have abundant sunshine in the area on Independence Day next Tuesday. There will be a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorms during the evening. Otherwise, it will be a warm day with high temperatures in the mid-80s.
A cold front next Wednesday will be the focus of potentially more widespread showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees. The days that follow will be sunny and seasonably warm with high temperatures in the low 80s.
