Improving Air Quality Today; Sparse Rain Chances Ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The air quality across our region will slowly improve today as fresh air from the Plains works its way in behind the weak cold front that swept through the area Wednesday night. The thick haze in our area will slowly lift during the day while our air quality moves up from the red, or unhealthy range, to the yellow range, which is moderate in the air quality index. Bright late June sunshine will help temperatures warm to the upper 80s this afternoon, making this the warmest day of the week. A disturbance in the atmosphere will trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly on the Minnesota side of the border. The best chances for showers will be from 7:00 to 10:00. The overall chances are fairly sparse, but it may be the last decent chance of rain until the middle of next week for the Rochester area.

The haze will slowly lift today. Expect isolated thunderstorms in the evening. High temps will be in the 80s with light winds. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. (KTTC)

The air quality will improve today and remain in the moderate range in the air quality index this weekend. (KTTC)

After a quiet night featuring temperatures in the low 60s, the southern part of the area will stand a chance to get some much-needed rainfall. A storm system to our south will bring chances of showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms to the area south of Interstate 90 from mid-morning to late afternoon. Under a partly sunny sky, temperatures will warm to the mid-80s in the afternoon with a light northwest breeze.

There will be chances of showers before and after the holiday weekend. (KTTC)

The weekend looks bright and tranquil. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

After a sunny and very warm Monday, we’ll have abundant sunshine in the area on Independence Day next Tuesday. There will be a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorms during the evening. Otherwise, it will be a warm day with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

There will be sparse chances for rain today and Friday. A few more storms will be possible in the middle of next week. High temps will be in the 80s for the next several days. (KTTC)

A cold front next Wednesday will be the focus of potentially more widespread showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees. The days that follow will be sunny and seasonably warm with high temperatures in the low 80s.

High temps will be in the 80s throughout the holiday weekend. There may be a slight cool down late next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.