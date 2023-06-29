Custody battle for the children of Madeline Kingsbury comes to an end

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) –The custody battle that began between the parents of Madeline Kingsbury and the father of her children has been waged ever since he was arrested and charged in connection with Madeline’s murder. That battle seems to have finally come to an end, with a decision being made Thursday.

Madeline’s parents have come to an agreement with Adam Fravel, the father of the kids, to allow them to have sole legal and physical custody of the children.

Fravel’s visitation rights will be suspended while he is in custody.

Another part of that agreement--Winona County will close the child protection case that was opened after Madeline initially disappeared.

Winona County has also been dismissed as the children’s guardian while their grandparents maintain temporary guardianship.

