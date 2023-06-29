Austin Bruins Kickoff 2023 Main Camp

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A month after competing in the Robertson Cup Finals the Austin Bruins kicked off Main Camp on Wednesday at Riverside Arena. About 150 hopefuls look to crack the Austin Bruins roster for 2023 over the coming days.

Head Coach Steve Howard getting a look at both new faces and old to fill out the roster for next season. Howard says the goal of this camp which ends on Saturday with the All-Star game is to get down to about 30 players by the end of the weekend.

Then around mid-October the final roster will be cut to 24.

Austin is coming off a great season 40-15-4 with a trip to the Robertson cup finals. The team does say goodbye to some key pieces including Walter Zacher who led the team in goals a season ago and Gavin Morrisey among others.

Howard says 15 from last year will return with more still making their decisions.

So, this time is about filling out the team with talented players.

“You lose your all-time leading scorer in franchise history here like you hope some guys will step up, but you’re also looking for that too. We’re always trying to put a puzzle together you know it’s not just goal scorers that we’re looking for we need some guys that will play some roles for us, guys that can defend and play a 200-ft game,” Howard said.

Along with ones that fit the culture the Bruins have built.

“These guys that are coming in they’re going to have to run with the grain otherwise you know they won’t be here very long. That’s the whole goal for us is to get back to that championship game and hopefully walk away with that Robertson cup.”

As Austin looks to take the next step as a franchise and bring home the Robertson Cup.

“It was heart wrenching to lose it with five minutes left, but all of our guys know that’s our goal. We set goals last year and at the end it was to win the Robertson cup and we hit all of our goals to that point that was the one thing we left unchecked. Our guys want to get back there bad,” Howard said.

The Bruins are set to open the season at Riverside Arena on September 22nd against the St. Cloud Norsemen.

