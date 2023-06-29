Area addiction treatment center celebrates 40 years in community

THE GABLES TREATMENT CENTER
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The opioid crisis continues to grow each day and so does the mental health crisis.

The need for addiction and recovery services is greater than ever and experts from the gables of Rochester blame the lingering effects of the pandemic.

Chief clinical officer Ken Roberts says 90% of women battling addiction have co-occurring mental illness and past trauma.

Wednesday, The Gables in Rochester celebrated 40 years of providing resources for women struggling with addiction in Rochester.

“We’re celebrating 40 years of the gables offering to women of the Rochester community because it’s an amazing and tall order to be able to say and to be part of a legacy that’s been so long standing and so needed within our community,” said Erin Bachman, The Gables Program Manager.

