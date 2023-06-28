Whitewater Kids Triathlon happening Saturday

Whitewater Kids Triathlon happening Saturday
Whitewater Kids Triathlon happening Saturday
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – The Whitewater Kids Triathlon is happening again in St. Charles this weekend.

The triathlon is a fun and challenging event for kids ages 6-15.

It will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the St. Charles Aquatic Center.

Young athletes will swim, bike and run in this 3-event race.

The triathlon will offer a familiar lap pool swim in St. Charles Aquatic Center followed by a safe bike and run on city roads within city limits (will not be crossing Hwy 14).

Course information is as follows:

  • Ages 6-7: Swim 25 meters, bike .5 miles, run .25 miles
  • Ages 8-9: Swim 25 meters, bike 1.5 miles, run .5 miles
  • Ages 10-11: Swim 50 meters, bike 3 miles, run .5 miles
  • Ages 12-15: Swim 100 meters, bike 4 miles, run 1 mile

The transition area will be in the High School parking lot where friends and family can cheer on the competitors.

There is still time to register. The cost is $25. Click here for more information.

