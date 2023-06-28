WATCH: Bill aimed at saving AM radios in cars, Minnesota gets millions for rural broadband

Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Facebook page and Livestream.

Wednesday’s episode includes:

  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) discusses a bipartisan bill aimed to keep AM radio in new cars, also discusses Minnesota receiving millions of dollars for rural broadband

Click the video above to watch.

