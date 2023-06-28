WATCH: Bill aimed at saving AM radios in cars, Minnesota gets millions for rural broadband

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Facebook page and Livestream.

Wednesday’s episode includes:

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) discusses a bipartisan bill aimed to keep AM radio in new cars, also discusses Minnesota receiving millions of dollars for rural broadband

Click the video above to watch.

