WATCH: Bill aimed at saving AM radios in cars, Minnesota gets millions for rural broadband
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) discusses a bipartisan bill aimed to keep AM radio in new cars, also discusses Minnesota receiving millions of dollars for rural broadband
