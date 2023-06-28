Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.(TV6 viewer)
By Kate Kopatich and Madison McAdoo
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A train derailed near Nahant Marsh Tuesday.

Nahant Marsh Train Derail

According to Salem Woodrow, Media Relations and Community Affairs Manager CPKC, a train operating at slow speed in CPKC’s Nahant Yard in Davenport derailed 21 cars Tuesday evening.

There were no injuries, no spills of any hazardous materials and there is no threat to public safety, Woodrow said. Three of the cars involved are carrying loads of liquid asphalt but there were no leaks from those cars.

CPKC crews have been working through the night and this morning to clean up the derailed cars, Woodrow said. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

According to Woodrow, the preliminary investigation has determined there were no mechanical issues with the rail equipment or track infrastructure, and that signal systems were operating properly.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide coverage online and on-air as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Low water uncovers woman’s body in submerged car
A crash in Bancroft Township has claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman.
1 killed after tire blowout causes crash in Freeborn County
A marijuana plant leaf.
Dozens of Minnesota bills to go into effect July 1
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Dry conditions continue in southeast Minnesota
Farmers continue to feel effects of dry conditions in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa

Latest News

You and your family can experience the magic of a Minnesota summer.
Introduction to Minnesota Summers’ event kicks off at Chester Woods Park
You and your family can experience the magic of a Minnesota summer.
Introduction to MN Summers' event
Clearing the air: keeping your indoor air clean during stretches of poor air quality
Keeping the outdoor air outdoors
Clearing the air: keeping your indoor air clean during stretches of poor air quality
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Bristow Bensen