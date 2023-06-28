Train derailment near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A train was derailed near Nahant Marsh Tuesday.

According to Salem Woodrow, Media Relations and Community Affairs Manager CPKC, a train operating at slow speed in CPKC’s Nahant Yard in Davenport derailed 21 cars Tuesday evening.

There were no injuries, no spills of any hazardous materials and there is no threat to public safety, Woodrow said. Three of the cars involved are carrying loads of liquid asphalt but there were no leaks from those cars.

CPKC crews have been working through the night and this morning to clean up the derailed cars, Woodrow said. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

According to Woodrow, the preliminary investigation has determined there were no mechanical issues with the rail equipment or track infrastructure, and that signal systems were operating properly.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide coverage online and on-air as it becomes available.

