Traffic changes made along Valleyhigh Road NW

Changes in traffic made along Valleyhigh Road NW(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County made traffic changes along Valley High Road NW Wednesday morning.

A new section of Valleyhigh Road, County Road 158 from County State Aid Highway 4 to the north, south of 60th Avenue Northwest and the roundabout near the intersection were all opened today.

51st Street NW will be closed on Wednesday, July 5.

These changes were because of construction north of the roundabout and construction on Valleyhigh Road NW.

This is the final stage of a $20 million project that is expected to finish by October 20, 2023.

