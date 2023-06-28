Smoky haze returns raising health concerns.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert spanning several regions in both Minnesota and Iowa as the Canadian wildfire smoke returns.

It is recommended to not be outside in these conditions, but some may find it hard to resist during the summertime, even if they know it can be detrimental to their health.

“In the morning it was actually worse, so we try to not be out as much, and this afternoon it actually has cleared up,” beachgoer Sarai Alvaraz explained. “We try to get out as much as we can.”

Alvaraz said these smoky conditions remind her of her time living in California and her mother, Yuritzy Cisneros added she is concerned about her smaller children.

“Tuesday is a little worse than other days, I’m just trying to be careful when they go outside. Checking the weather if its good or not, so they don’t get sick,” Cisneros said.

Although during the summertime, it can be hard to keep kids indoors. Many flocked to Soldiers Field Monday to participate in the All-Comers Track Meet, many runners weren’t greatly concerned about the poor air quality.

“In the back of my mind, yeah there is some concern, but we’ve had them outside quite a bit and we haven’t seen any adverse reaction,” Alix Nagel said. “My kid is pretty good at telling us when he is not feeling alright, again we’re smart about it, we’re not having him out all day, but you can’t keep kids couped up inside.”

On Tuesday, Rochester was highlighted red on AirNow, an air quality monitor, meaning the air is unsafe for everyone. These conditions are especially unsafe for sensitive groups.

“We’ve only been here for about 15-20 minutes and now we’re just going to go back indoors because I do have asthma and it has been bothering me the last few days too,” beachgoer Jane Hein explained.

The poor air quality alert is issued through Wednesday evening.

Related Stories Air quality issues continue; Storm chances return Wednesday Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires have returned to SE MN and NE IA. The poor air quality will continue into Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.