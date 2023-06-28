RFD responds to small fire inside Chester’s Kitchen & Bar

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to the Galleria building at University Square in downtown Rochester.

According to RFD, firefighters responded after smoke was seen in Chester’s Kitchen & Bar and haze in the Galleria.

A small fire was located inside Chester’s, but was contained and put out.

Some sprinkler systems went off.

Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded.

Southbound traffic from Center Street to 2nd Street SW was blocked off for a time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.