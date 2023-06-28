Pet of the week: Luna

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Meet Luna, a delightful 17-month-old Husky mix whose loving and friendly. Luna’s warm heart and wagging tail are always ready to greet both humans and her fellow canine companions with joy and excitement. Luna’s magnetic charm and affectionate personality are truly irresistible, and she is now eagerly seeking a loving forever home where she can share her love and bring endless happiness to those around her. If you’re looking for a loyal and spirited companion who will brighten every moment with their presence, Luna is ready to shower you with love and become your forever friend.

If you feel you can give Luna a forever home or know someone who could, please click here for more details.

