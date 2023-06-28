Midwest Access is LIVE at Thursdays Downtown

Thursdays Downtown
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s something new this year, we are taking the show on the road.

You can catch Midwest Access at every Thursdays Downtown in Rochester. Thursdays Downtown started on June 15 this year and runs through August 10.

It is from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., but Midwest Access will be LIVE from 4-5 p.m. each Thursday.

This week, Nick Jansen and Zach Fuller were at Thursdays on Midwest Access.

We hope to see you there!

You can find Thursdays Downtown at 1st Avenue Southwest, 3rd Street Southwest, and Peace Plaza. Learn more here.

