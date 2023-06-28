Highway 218 project through Blooming Prairie delayed due to contamination

Highway 218
Highway 218(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been working on reconstruction on State Highway 218 for years. Now, it’s looking like it will be a few more years until crews break ground on the project.

While planning for the project, MnDOT crews found a portion of land is contaminated. It happened years ago, and it involved a company called Arkema which is now called Cargil.

“This is kind of adjacent to the area, so not a big surprise that there was contamination found,” Stephan Mikkelson with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said.

Now, MnDOT needs to test the soil and groundwater of the area to figure out what’s contaminated and how to clean it up.

“Instead of going through our regular processes, we know that we can’t just excavate the soil and put it somewhere else. It has to be taken care of and managed,” MnDOT public engagement coordinator Cindy Morgan said.

MnDOT is working with the MPCA and will put together a plan the agency will have to approve before any construction starts.

“Just so we know what they’re encountering, what they plan to do, and our role is just to make sure that the contamination is taken care of properly,” Mikkelson said.

The whole process is going to take about a year to complete, a bit longer than originally planned.

“I know the community is really ready for this project to get done. Sometimes we find this in our project with these complicated manors and so we appreciate their patience as they deal with this road. We know it’s bumpy. We’ll have a nice new road for them in the community once this is all done and be out of their again for awhile,” Morgan said.

The process to check for contamination and clean up typically takes about a year to complete. Because of this, MnDOT has pushed its construction start date back from 2024 to 2025.

