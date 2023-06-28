Hazy skies continue; Isolated rain chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve had hazy skies the past several days and the smoke might finally exit the region by late Thursday and Friday.

Air Quality Forecast (KTTC)

Our air quality should be in the yellow (moderate) levels throughout the day on Thursday. A cold front will sweep across the upper Midwest which should bring in some cleaner air through the weekend. Surface wind will shift to the northwest on Thursday and Friday which should help.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Rain chances are still expected to be limited through the rest of the week. We are keeping a close on the possibility of stray thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and early evening on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms on Friday will stay isolated throughout the afternoon and evening. The main region impacted by rain on Friday will be in northern Iowa.

Dry conditions will settle in for the upcoming weekend and then rain chances return late Tuesday into Wednesday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the middle 80s through the next 6 days.

