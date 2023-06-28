Grillin’ & Chillin’: Italian Squash Slammers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q have joined forces to bring great grillin’ recipes to KTTC.

Jim Nicholas is the owner of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill.

Christy Buchan is the co-owner of Destination Bar-B-Q.

Ye Old Butcher Shoppe in Rochester provides the meat.

Grillin’ & Chillin’ airs every Thursday on Midwest Access. Midwest Access runs from 4-5 p.m. daily.

This week the recipe is Italian Squash Slammers:

Serves 10 as a appetizer, 3-4 as a main dish

Italian Squash Slammers Ingredients:

1 zuchinni

1 yellow squash

3 roma tomato

1 package fresh basil 3-4 leaves

1 package shredded parmesan

1 package fresh mozzarella (slices)

1 container fish and potato seasoning

3 green onion

Olive oil

1# Flank Steak

1 container of All Purpose Seasoning

Equipment:

• Grill preheated to 400 degrees

• Cutting board

• Sharp knife

• 2 Mixing bowl

• Wooden spoon

• Pan spray

Procedure

Prep: Slice Zucchini and Squash into ½ inch coins place in bowl (Set Aside)

Dice green onion and tomato and place in mixing bowl (the smaller you cut the better)

Chiffonade Basil (remove stems and stack leaves cut into thin strips, add to mixing bowl)

Add 1 tablespoon of olive and 1 tsp of all-purpose to green onion, tomato and basil and mix well

Cooking: Put small amount of olive on flatgrill and spread around.

Season flank steak with all-purpose and place on grill, cook for about 5 minutes on each side remove from heat and rest on cutting board for 6 minutes.

On other spot of grill arrange squash and zucchini, sprinkle fish and potato seasoning on top and cook about 2 minutes then flip over season other side and top with a ¼ slice of mozzarella,cook for 2-3 minutes until mozzarella start to melt.

Remove from grill and arrange on serving platter top the melted mozzarella with a spoonful of tomato mixture and sprinkle or shredded parmesan.

