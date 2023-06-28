Fleet Farm lawsuit moves forward

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - A court has upheld a lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, alleging Fleet Farm negligently sold guns to straw purchasers, including one used in a deadly St. Paul shooting.

Fleet farm attempted to dismiss the lawsuit due to widespread protection granted by a federal law, however a federal court denied the company’s motion, saying the attorney general’s claims do not go against that law.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2022, and contained five claims related to Fleet Farm’s alleged sale of firearms to straw purchasers.

Two of those purchasers have been convicted of federal crimes related to the purchases.

All five claims will go forward.

