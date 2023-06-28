Farmers continue to feel effects of dry conditions in Southeast Minnesota, Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Data from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows much of the state continues to see dry conditions, with some areas in a drought.

In Southeast Minnesota, the data shows abnormally dry conditions, which continues to affect farmers.

Dan Griffin has been farming his family’s land for 56 years and he said he has never seen conditions this dry.

“Cracks are starting to show up in the ground now, we need moisture,” Griffin said. “I’ve had years where I’ve had too much rain and you’re trying to get the alfalfa crops up and you can’t get it harvested because of rain. Never on this particular farm have I see it this dry.”

He said his farm near the Rochester International Airport has only seen a quarter of an inch of rain since May 15.

“I am only a mile away from the airport, but it’s strange, it will rain in pockets, the airport may get more, but we get nothing, just when you think you will get something,” Griffin explained.

Griffin grows corn, alfalfa, soybeans and has a small beef herd. He said the dry conditions will definitely affect fields this year for many farmers, he said this adds to financial stress.

“You know, machinery costs are high, replacement parts are expensive,” he said. “Fertilizer costs are high. You already spent so much money to put the crop in.”

Griffin added that some of his farm has clay loam soil, which does help retain some moisture, but other parts of his farm have different soil.

“The other farm where I don’t have such good crops is sandy, kind of a shale rock, and it requires more moisture,” he said. “That almost requires an inch of rain a week.”

Griffin said another side effect of no rain is more insects on crops, and getting rid of them is yet another extra cost.

“Part of the reason that there as bad as they are is the dry weather,” he said. “The cut worms, I’ve heard horror stories of where they’ll go across the pasture where it’s waist high and once, they get across the pasture it’s basically dirt.”

Griffin said he isn’t worried yet about his crops, but he hopes to get some rain soon. He said he’s checked with his friends in other states, and they are in similar situations.

The latest Minnesota drought report can be found here.

The latest Iowa drought report can be found here.

