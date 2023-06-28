Delish flavors for summer
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Shari Mukherjee joins Midwest Access to prepare refreshing lemonade and a delish cucumber pasta salad you can make at home. Check out the recipe below.
DILLY CUCUMBER PASTA SALAD
Serves 4 people.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp white vinegar
- ¼ cup sour cream (you could substitute with greek yogurt or even mayonnaise)
- 3 cups cooked short pasta [I used rotini in the picture--approximately 1.5 cups uncooked. You can use whatever short pasta shape you prefer].
- 1 medium cucumber, seeds removed and diced approximately ¼ inch [I prefer to use seedless English or small Persian cucumbers]
- ¼ small white onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cup grape tomatoes, quartered or 1 small roma tomato, diced
- 2 tbsp baby dill, chopped
- Ground black pepper, to taste
- Kosher salt, to taste
Preparation
- In a large bowl add the olive oil, vinegar and sour cream. Whisk well to combine. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
- Add the cucumber, onion, tomatoes, pasta and baby dill to the bowl. Stir, gently, to combine.
- Taste and adjust the salt and pepper as necessary.
- Pop the finished dish in the refrigerator to chill for at least 15 minutes before serving.
