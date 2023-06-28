Delish flavors for summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Shari Mukherjee joins Midwest Access to prepare refreshing lemonade and a delish cucumber pasta salad you can make at home. Check out the recipe below.

DILLY CUCUMBER PASTA SALAD

Serves 4 people.

Ingredients

1 medium cucumber, seeds removed and diced approximately ¼ inch [I prefer to use seedless English or small Persian cucumbers]

3 cups cooked short pasta [I used rotini in the picture--approximately 1.5 cups uncooked. You can use whatever short pasta shape you prefer].

¼ cup sour cream (you could substitute with greek yogurt or even mayonnaise)

Preparation

In a large bowl add the olive oil, vinegar and sour cream. Whisk well to combine. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Add the cucumber, onion, tomatoes, pasta and baby dill to the bowl. Stir, gently, to combine.

Taste and adjust the salt and pepper as necessary.