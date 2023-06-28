Crossing guards on high alert at intersection between 18th Ave and Cascade St NW

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The intersection between 18th Avenue and Cascade Street NW is a dangerous spot for students.

The intersection only has a two-way stop on 18th Avenue and Cascade Street NW has no stops with a speed limit of 45 MPH.

Vehicles frequently speed past this school district. Crossing guards who help summer students say they were almost hit multiple times by speeding drivers in that area.

Professional Search Recruiter Brad Trahan praised crossing guards for actively helping students despite dangerous conditions.

“Think about this as a family member. If you are sending your kids off to school, you want to make sure that they are getting to school and getting back okay. These intersections are vital. So, our crossing guards are so much appreciated by the families that send their kids to school knowing that they are going to be hopefully safe crossing busy intersections.”

