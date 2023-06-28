Community gives input on regional sports and recreation complex

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It is something sports fans in the Rochester area have been waiting for ever since it was approved by the Minnesota Legislature.

An open house was hosted Tuesday for the potential regional sports and recreation complex project. This is a local tax project that will have to be voted on by Rochester residents before it can become a reality.

At the open house, organizers explained the three different plans developed, and asked for feedback. ISG, the consulting firm for the project, intends to study the needs of the community to figure out what a sports complex should look like.

Some community members said they are interested in the chance to have a regional stadium.

“I think the plans are focusing on both the community and recreational and bringing in sports from outside is a great plan,” owner of the Rochester Football Club Rafa Sierra said.

Others said it could attract a lot of traffic, bringing people to the community over the weekends. While most seemed to be excited about the plans, community members voiced their concerns and what they hope the plans will accomplish.

“It needs a real big focus on the accessibility of the facility. There is a huge need for facilities for adaptive sports and that is lacking. So, I hope there’s a lot of focus put on this,” community member Robert Weigel said.

The project has a $65 million budget. Organizers of the project said they’ve received a lot of community input and will be presenting their findings to Rochester’s city council in June.

