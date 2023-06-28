Cheesy Apply Pie to celebrate the Fourth of July

Kraft American Pie
Kraft American Pie(Shot By Sok | KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What’s more American than apple pie? According to Kraft, apple pie with cheese melted on top is the way to go.

Kraft Singles is partnering with Little Pie Company, known for its dedication to crafting handmade pies, to create the Kraft Singles Apple Pie.

They dropped off some pies and cheese to KTTC and our crew with Midwest Access tried pie with cheese on top on air.

Viewers also let us know about their experience with apple pie and cheese.

To learn more, you can follow @Kraft.Singles and @LittlePieCompany on Instagram and share your Kraft Singles Apple Pie this Fourth of July using #KraftSinglesApplePie.

