Cheesy Apply Pie to celebrate the Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What’s more American than apple pie? According to Kraft, apple pie with cheese melted on top is the way to go.

Kraft Singles is partnering with Little Pie Company, known for its dedication to crafting handmade pies, to create the Kraft Singles Apple Pie.

They dropped off some pies and cheese to KTTC and our crew with Midwest Access tried pie with cheese on top on air.

Viewers also let us know about their experience with apple pie and cheese.

When I was a kid back in the 60’s my mom and aunt would serve their apple pie with a sliver of cheese.

I used to have hot apple pie with cheddar cheese on top, in the fifties, in Ironwood, Michigan. Yummy...

It has been in Mn for years!!

