Air Quality Concerns Today; Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Later Today and Late This Week

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight tonight
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air and a thick haze continue to build into the area today as a storm system approaches from the west. An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until midnight tonight as smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to impact our air quality, keeping it in the red range which is unhealthy for all people. It may improve to the orange range at times, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Aside from that, there will also be a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s and a south breeze.

Expect hazy sunshine today with a stray thunderstorm or two in the afternoon and a few late evening thunderstorms. High temps will be in the low 80s.(KTTC)
The air quality index is in the red range, which is unhealthy for all people.(KTTC)
A few strong thunderstorms will be possible in the late evening today. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible.(KTTC)

A few thunderstorms may develop late in the evening, especially from Rochester to the north. A few of those storms may produce large hail and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has Rochester and areas to the northeast at level two of five in the daily severe weather outlook. The timing looks to be 8 PM to 1 AM tonight for thunderstorm development. We’ll have partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid-60s and a light southwest breeze.

There will be chances of isolated thunderstorms in parts of the area today, tomorrow, and Friday.(KTTC)

The air quality is expected to be much better on Thursday behind the storm system. We’re likely to be in the yellow, or moderate air quality index level. Expect a mostly sunny day with just a slight chance of isolated late afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a light westerly breeze.

The air quality will improve in the coming days.(KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms south of Interstate 90 last Friday morning and during the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have partly;y sunny skies in the area with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a slight northwest breeze.

There will be chances of isolated thunderstorms later today, late in the day on Thursday, and in the southern part of the area on Friday. High temps will be in the low and mid-80s all week.(KTTC)

After a bright and tranquil weekend that will feature abundant sunshine and seasonably warm high temperatures in the low 80s, warmer air will build into the region early next week. Expect sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms possible next Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for Wednesday and the end of the upcoming week.

High temps will be in the 80s for the next week to ten days.(KTTC)
My one minute forecast for Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Expect hazy sunshine today with sparse rain chances and a south breeze. An air quality alert will be in effect until midnight. Isolated storms will be possible this evening. Expect isolated storms the next two days with high temperatures in the 80s all week. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota

