Air Quality Alert Today; Isolated Showers, Storms Ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air and a thick haze continue to build into the area today as a storm system approaches from the west. An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until midnight tonight as smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to impact our air quality, keeping it in the red range which is unhealthy for all people. Aside from that, there will also be a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the day with high temperatures in the low 80s and a south breeze.

A few thunderstorms may develop late in the evening, especially from Rochester to the north. A few of those storms may produce large hail and gusty winds, but the best chance for severe activity will be north of our local area. The Storm Prediction Center has Rochester and areas to the southwest at level one of five in the daily severe weather outlook. The timing looks to be 8 PM to 1 AM tonight for that isolated thunderstorm development. We’ll have partly cloudy skies later in the night with lows in the mid-60s and a light southwest breeze.

The air quality is expected to be much better on Thursday behind the storm system. We’re likely to be in the yellow, or moderate air quality index level. Expect a mostly sunny day with just a slight chance of isolated late afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a light westerly breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms south of Interstate 90 last Friday morning and during the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have partly;y sunny skies in the area with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a slight northwest breeze.

After a bright and tranquil weekend that will feature abundant sunshine and seasonably warm high temperatures in the low 80s, warmer air will build into the region early next week. Expect sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms possible next Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for Wednesday and the end of the upcoming week.

