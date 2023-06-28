1 killed after tire blowout causes crash in Freeborn County

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.(MGN Images)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol released information Monday on a crash in Bancroft Township that killed a 51-year-old woman.

According to the incident report, Michelle Bermel of Albertville was driving westbound on I-90 around 9:15 a.m. in a Sterling straight truck when a tire blew out and it ran off the road. The truck then hit an embankment before coming to a rest in the north ditch partially in a creek.

Bermel was pronounced dead on scene.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and she did have her seatbelt on.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Albert Lea and Manchester Fire, and Minnesota Department of Transportation all responded.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Spotted Lanternfly
Minnesota Department of Agriculture warning SE Minnesotans to look out for spotted lanternfly
The playground will have full accessibility for everyone.
New Indoor Recreation Center coming to Rochester
The restaurant was initially planned to open June, but the owner said that they needed more...
New 24/7 Mexican restaurant to not open until September
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

Kraft American Pie
Cheesy Apply Pie to celebrate the Fourth of July
Highway 218
Highway 218 project through Blooming Prairie delayed due to contamination
A marijuana plant leaf.
Dozens of Minnesota bills to go into effect July 1
Delish flavors for summer
Dozens of Minnesota bills to go into effect July 1