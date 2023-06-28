1 killed after tire blowout causes crash in Freeborn County

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol released information Monday on a crash in Bancroft Township that killed a 51-year-old woman.

According to the incident report, Michelle Bermel of Albertville was driving westbound on I-90 around 9:15 a.m. in a Sterling straight truck when a tire blew out and it ran off the road. The truck then hit an embankment before coming to a rest in the north ditch partially in a creek.

Bermel was pronounced dead on scene.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and she did have her seatbelt on.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Albert Lea and Manchester Fire, and Minnesota Department of Transportation all responded.

