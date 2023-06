ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – General Manager Ben Tilson of Tilson’s Auto Repair joined Midwest Access on Tuesday to discuss details about his new book ‘Technician Colten’s 10 Steps to an Oil Change.’

The main character in the book is based off his three-year-old nephew.

Tilson’s Auto Repair is located at 1740 South Broadway in Rochester.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.