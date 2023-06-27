Rochester non-profit gives back to community

Family Promise gives back to the community.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Millions of children and families experience homelessness each year according to Family Promise, a small nonprofit in Rochester focused on finding solutions to this problem.

Family Promise has been in the Rochester community since 1999, helping three families at a time. The nonprofit provides education, meals, shelter and case management.

On Monday, the nonprofit wanted to give back to the community for helping it throughout the years.

“We just wanted to have an event to say thank you. We’re trying to bring awareness to the community and the neighborhood about Family Promise,” executive director Erin Sinnwell said.

Tuesday, Family Promise is hosting a fundraiser with Panera Bread North. 20% of sales will be donated to Family Promise, but you have to show the flyer in order to donate. For more information, click here.

