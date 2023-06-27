New Miss Minnesota focuses on reducing disposable plastic

By Kendall Schears
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) –This is the first week on the job for our new Miss Minnesota.

Miss West Central Angelina Amérigo, 22, beat out 24 other hopefuls in the competition at Treasure Island Friday night.

She’s currently a student at Minnesota State University Moorhead and received a 10,000 dollar education scholarship at the pageant.

Her community service initiative is “one bottle, one straw, one bag at a time,” focusing on reducing the use of disposable plastics.

For the talent portion of the competition, Amérigo performed a Broadway dance routine to “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me.”

At the end of this year, Amérigo will have the opportunity to compete on the national stage for the title of ‘Miss America.’

