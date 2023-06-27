New Miss Minnesota focuses on reducing disposable plastic

WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) –This is the first week on the job for our new Miss Minnesota.

Miss West Central Angelina Amérigo, 22, beat out 24 other hopefuls in the competition at Treasure Island Friday night.

She’s currently a student at Minnesota State University Moorhead and received a 10,000 dollar education scholarship at the pageant.

“Protecting our oceans, lakes, and rivers while living in Minnesota is possible. Each of us can collectively change the ways we use day-to-day items,” said Amérigo. “It all starts with three simple steps. We can form new habits, share information and encourage others to join us.”

Her community service initiative is “one bottle, one straw, one bag at a time,” focusing on reducing the use of disposable plastics.

For the talent portion of the competition, Amérigo performed a Broadway dance routine to “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me.”

At the end of this year, Amérigo will have the opportunity to compete on the national stage for the title of ‘Miss America.’

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.