New Indoor Recreation Center coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction for a new Indoor Recreation Center by SEMCIL is underway in Rochester.

The indoor playground has full accessibility for families with children of all abilities. It will feature ramps to make access easier for everyone.

The recreation center can hold about 400 people and has a variety of facilities, including a full basketball court, a party room, an indoor space, and a dedicated toddler area.

SEMCIL has been organizing this project since 2019. The playground is expected to be open in November 2023.

SEMCIL is a Southeastern Minnesota nonprofit organization that addresses the needs and barriers experienced by people with disabilities.

“We are really excited. We had expectations and goals that we were hoping to achieve. After seeing it and the work that Weis builders and the design that CRW architecture put in place for us, it is beyond what I expected in terms of where we started through an internal conversation to where we are today.”

